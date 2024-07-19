HEXADRIVE he announced Niraya of ■■a new, creepy horror title currently in development for PC. The game’s release window is currently set for the end of 2025and it will arrive both on Steam and Epic Game Store. The participants in the BitSummitDrift in Kyoto, which will be held over the weekend, will have the opportunity to try it out in advance and interact with the developers.

We leave you now with the first trailer dedicated to the game, wishing you as always a good viewing!

Niraya of ■■ – Trailer

Source: HEXADRIVE Street Gematsu