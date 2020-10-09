The remand of fugitive diamond trader Nirav Modi was further extended in London’s Westminster Magistrate court on Friday during a regular trial with video links. 49-year-old Nirav Modi, wanted on charges of fraud and money laundering in the nearly two billion-dollar PNB bank scam in India, via video link from his prison in south-west London at the next hearing in the ongoing extradition trial against him on November 3 Can be introduced.District Judge Karim Izzat said, “I am postponing the case in the extradition case till the next hearing on November 3, on which a partial hearing has been held.” At the next hearing, arguments will be made in the court to consider the admissibility of the evidence provided by the Indian authorities.

In this case, at least one more final hearing can be held in December or early next year in which both the parties will put their final arguments. Only then a decision can come in the case. Meanwhile, Nirav Modi is kept in Wandsworth Jail where he is lodged since his arrest in March last year.

Bail petition citing depression

Nirav Modi, who is fighting for extradition, filed a bail plea citing depression. Nirav does not see the possibility of a fair trial in India due to the politicization of his case and cited lack of adequate medical facilities in Indian jails, saying that those living there face ‘high risk of suicide’.