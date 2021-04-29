Muhammad Syed Ahmed and Abdullah Amer (Abu Dhabi)

His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Muhammad Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness the President of the State and President of the Camel Racing Federation, witnessed the competitions of the sixth day of the Al Wathba Festival for the Children of the Tribes yesterday, which continued in the southern camel square in Al Wathba. His Excellency witnessed the competitions on the second day of the broadcasting age that were held over 10 rounds, for a distance of 6 km, with the participation of a large number of boats from the hybrids of tribes from the various emirates of the state, where the competitions recorded a fierce struggle between the two races to obtain the first places, especially in the first four rounds allocated. For symbols, as the festival’s organizing committee has allocated 4 symbols for the age of broadcast. Niran, owned by Hamad Rashid Sultan bin Awsha Al-Mansouri, was able to crown the first symbols of the age of broadcasting, as it embraced the first-time broadcast cup in the open round, the first round that was held in the evening period, to snatch the first place after it covered the half distance in 9.0.01 minutes, and surpassed Her peers have absolute control over the course of the race. Shaheen gifted the second main lead and the open rifle of al-Jaadan to its owner Hamad Saeed bin Muhanna al-Mahrami, after “Shaheen” finished the half in a time of 8.55.06 minutes, achieving the best time during the broadcasting age competitions in the past two days. In the third major round, “Bint Dhabian” managed to win the cup of local firsts, to reap the third symbols of broadcasting in the festival, and dedicate the slogan of Faraj Ali bin Hamouda Al Dhaheri, one of the most famous and strongest camel slogans in the country and the region, the Namus after crossing the half distance in 9.0.7 minutes. Al-Marid was crowned in the last round of Al-Ramuz, with the Al-Jaadan rifle Al-Mahalliah, and its owner Miftah Ali bin Muhammad Al-Nuaimi granted Al-Namus, recording a time of 9.01.01 minutes. The first place winners in the first four rounds won the tokens, in addition to half a million dirhams in the Al-Abakar Open and Al-Mahalliah stages, while the winner in the Al-Jadaan round got 400,000 dirhams. The results of the remaining ten rounds in the broadcasting competitions resulted in the victory of “Al-Andalus” by Muhammad Ahmad bin Dalmouk in the fifth and first place with a time of 9.04.5 minutes, while Dr. Rashid Hamad won the title of the sixth phase “Al-Salamlek” by Dr. Rashid Hamad in Al-Zafna Al-Afari, recording a time of 9.01.05 Accurate. The seventh session saw Mutfi winning by Muhammad Yusef Ghanem Al-Ahly in the first place after he cut the half distance in 9.06.07 minutes, while “Chedid” Largash flew with Al-Amiri Al-Amiri in the eighth session with a time of 9.05.05 minutes. By Rashid Abdullah Al-Ketbi, and “Salma” by Dr. Rashid Hamad crowned Al-Zafnah Al-Afari with the law of the tenth and final round.