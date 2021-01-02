Considered one of the top couples of Bhojpuri cinema, Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey (Amrapali Dubey) are once again coming on screen. Both are coming to the audience soon with their new song ‘Othwa Ke Oath Ke Milap’. Announcement of this song has been released on social media. The song has been recorded in the voices of Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirhua and Antara Singh Priyanka, while lyrics have been given by Ashutosh Tiwari and Music Sajan.

The pair of Nirhua and Amrapali is very popular among fans. Both are very much discussed due to their tremendous chemistry. They have done more than two dozen films together, many of which have proved to be superhit. Amrapali started her Bhojpuri career in 2014 with Nirhua in the film ‘Nirhua Hindustani’, after which their pair started appearing in every other film.

His popular films include Nirhua Rickshawala, Raja Babu, Bum Bum Bol Hai Boli Kashi, Nirhua Hindustani 2, Border, Son, Nirhua Chala London, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ki, Nirhua Hindustani 3 etc. Not only in films, many music videos have also been released which have millions of views on YouTube.