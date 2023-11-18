Nippon Ichi Software revealed that he will announce his new game very soon, Monday November 20th at 12.00, Italian time. The reveal will take place in the form of a trailer which will finally provide some details on the project.

More or less simultaneously with the publication of the excellent Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless, the Japanese development team began to spread clues about its next title, with some illustrations which bore the words “coming soon”.

Well, it seems that the wait is finally about to end: a few more hours and we will be able to find out what the Japanese studio is working on, whether it is a sequel or an unreleased intellectual property.