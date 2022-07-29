As is now customary, Nippon Ichi Software has distributed a new greeting card that anticipates one of the studio’s upcoming projects with an illustration. Although the style is very reminiscent of Disgaea, we still don’t know for sure what it will be. That it is already time to think about Disgaea 7? The sixth chapter has recently landed in its full version on PlayStation and PChere you find our review.

In the past, Nippon Ichi Software in his summer postcards he provided a first look at Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny (summer 2020), Destiny Connect: Tick-Tock Travelers (summer 2018), Closed Nightmare (summer 2017), The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 (summer 2016), Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk (summer 2015) and Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance (summer 2014).

Source: Nippon Ichi Software Street Gematsu