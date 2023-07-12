Today Nippon Ichi Software has launched the site to celebrate its 30th anniversary. The studio that gave birth to the saga of Disgaea it was in fact founded on July 12, 1993, exactly thirty years ago, in Japan.

The site features a message from the president and CEO Tsukasa Sekoa history of the company, a page for the four new titles that will celebrate this milestone (one of the four, already unveiled, is Hayarigami 1-2-3 Pack) and a special page with a drawing dedicated to the anniversary made on the sand, which we can admire in the video below.

Source: Nippon Ichi Software Street Gematsu