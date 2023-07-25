Nippon Ichi Software has released its own celebration postcard for summer 2023 anticipating being working on a new project. Indeed, it is not new that the company takes advantage of its summer postcards to anticipate its upcoming games, in the past the same method has been used to unveil titles such as Disgaea, Labyrinth of Refrain And The Witch and the Hundred Knight.

The software house recently opened a celebratory site for its 30th anniversary in which he anticipated being at work on three mysterious projects to celebrate this milestone. We just have to wait to find out what the next title coming from the company will be.

Source: Nippon Ichi Software Street Gematsu