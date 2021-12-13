Nippon Ichi Software opened a teaser site with countdown, where only one is visible pocket watch, where the hands indicate the time left before the inevitable announcement. Above the clock there is a short writing which at this moment reads: “Three days remaining”. For the rest, the site shows only the icon to activate or deactivate the sound.

Nippon Ichi Software’s teaser site

Frankly, it’s really hard to understand what the Nippo Ichi teaser site from these few elements. A new Disgaea? Anything to do with the Danganronpa series? The sequel to La Pucelle: Tactits (this is by chance, don’t listen to us)? Impossible to say, with the few elements available.

Be that as it may, Nippon Ichi’s initiative confirms the love of the Japanese for teaser sites with countdowns. Lately we see fewer of them, but in recent years there have been many. Stay tuned to these pages to find out more.