The souls-like series Nioh has reached altitude 7 million copies sold worldwide on PC, PS5 and PS4. The confirmation came via a Twitter post from Team Ninja, which thanked the players for the support given to the series.

“The Nioh franchise has now exceeded 7 million copies shipped worldwide!”, Reads the message from the developers (ed: Team Ninja uses the term “shipped”, while the tweet image speaks of “sold”) .

“We would like to take a moment to thank everyone who has supported us over the years with the release of Nioh in February 2017 and Nioh 2 in March 2020″. We hope you can look forward to Team Ninja’s future projects. ”

7 million copies is certainly a remarkable milestone, especially considering that Nioh belongs to a niche genre, where Elden Ring and Dark Souls are the exception rather than the rule, and that the games in the series have only been released on PC and consoles. PlayStation and are unlikely to land on Xbox, according to the words of Team Ninja.

Koei Tecmo’s studio is currently working on Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, arriving in March next year on PC, Console and Game Pass, and the promising Rise of the Ronin, a console-exclusive open world action for PS5.

We point out that Nioh 2 will be among the free games for PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers in November 2022.