The sales from Nioh 2 they have reached altitude 2.5 million copies: the development team, Team Ninja, and the publisher Koei Tecmo announced it. Compared to previous surveys, the figure increased by 500,000 units.

Capable of scoring multiple simultaneous players of Dark Souls at launch on Steam, Nioh 2 is set before the events of the original Nioh, thus placing itself as a prequel compared to the events of William Adams.

Considering that the Nioh franchise has sold more than 6 million copies, it is clear that the second episode received a slightly less enthusiastic reception than the first, perhaps due to the lack of a well-defined protagonist.

The character we control in Nioh 2, in fact, must be created from scratch using an editor and is therefore not inspired by warriors who really existed during the feudal period, as in the case of the western samurai William Adams.

For more details, check out our Nioh 2 review.