Sony Interactive Entertainment announced that Nioh 2 will be among the free games in November for subscribers to PlayStation Plus. We will be able to add to our collection the second chapter of the saga created by NINJA team starting with the next one November 1. The title will be available in both the vanilla version for PlayStation 4 and in the remastered version for PlayStation 5.

Beyond Nioh 2 they will also be available starting from November 1st LEGO Harry Potter Collection And Heavenly Bodies. Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release issued by the company.

November PlayStation Plus Monthly Games: Nioh 2, LEGO Harry Potter Collection, Heavenly Bodies

All available from 1st November.

We are excited to reveal the PlayStation Plus monthly games for November. Take on powerful enemies with traditional weapons and supernatural abilities in Nioh 2, cast spells and solve puzzles with the LEGO Harry Potter Collection, and set off for the stars with the physics simulation of Heavenly Bodies.

These titles will be available to PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra and Premium subscribers from Tuesday 1st November. The November PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games catalog lineup will be revealed later this month.

Let’s take a closer look at the various monthly games.

Nioh 2 / Nioh 2 Remastered | PS4, PS5

Master the deadly techniques of the samurai as a mysterious half-human, half-Yokai warrior in the thrilling second single-player chapter of this action RPG. Take down the enemies that haunt the brutal Japan of the Sengoku period created by Team Ninja: new, ferocious Yokai, expert samurai and monstrous mammoth bosses. Unleash your deadly weapons and eliminate all enemies in your path with a revamped combat system and the ability to transform into a Yokai to unleash devastating superhuman powers.

PlayStation Plus subscribers can add both Nioh 2 for PS4 and Nioh 2 Remastered to their game library.

LEGO Harry Potter Collection | PS4

LEGO Harry Potter Collection includes LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7 in remastered versions! This collection combines the creativity of Lego with the exciting world of Harry Potter to create a journey full of spells, potions, puzzles, lessons, duels and much more. Have fun with another player locally or online.

Heavenly Bodies | PS4, PS5

Discover the infinite nuances of motion in zero gravity in this intriguing physics simulation, featuring scenarios inspired by the exploits of space researchers and explorers who made history. Start a single-player or local multiplayer session and use the sticks to control the cosmonaut’s arms and help him move objects and navigate simulated physics scenarios aboard a science research station.

Last chance to download October’s monthly games

PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to add Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2 and Superhot to their game library until Monday, October 31st.

PlayStation Plus playlist on Spotify

Take a look at ours playlist inspired by PlayStation Plus monthly games on Spotifywhich will be updated every month with new songs.