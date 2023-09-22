A new player is jumping into the already over-saturated smartphone market: Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio unveiled its very first smartphone at an event in Shanghai. The main goal is said to be to capture the attention of their car owners in China with a top-of-the-line model, thus confirming the company’s expansion beyond the automotive sector. CEO William Li told CNBC that he aims to get at least half of his automotive customers to purchase this device, noting that the Nio in-car app boasts 600,000 active users, a figure that exceeds the number by a full half. of Nio vehicle owners. Noi Phone boasts a 6.8-inch curved OLED display and a Snapdragon 8 Gen2 processor. It is very thin, measuring just 8.9 mm thick, and weighs only 212 grams. The company highlighted the phone’s ability to directly access 30 functions related to car control with a simple click, and it also features a button that acts as a car key. The starting price is 6,499 CNY (corresponding to 835 euros) for the version with 16 GB of memory. This smartphone is available in seven colors.

After getting approval from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology in June, the company launched its Nio Mobile project in August 2022, thus preparing for the launch of this smartphone for a year. Nio claims that it is not simply a car manufacturer, but offers a wide range of services, including battery swapping, shared workspaces in 125 different locations and a series of products “for a modern lifestyle”. The company is entering an already crowded market, with demand at its lowest levels in a decade. Of note, Chinese automaker Geely Group acquired a majority stake in the well-known Chinese smartphone brand Meizu last year, and in June presented ambitious plans to integrate consumer electronics technologies into the automotive sector, developing a sophisticated system Android-based operating system and an advanced car infotainment system based on Meizu’s software architecture.