Nio continues its management strengthening campaign by putting it under contract Alister Whelan, a former Jaguar Land Rover creative who will leave the British group to join the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer. Whelan’s departure from JRL represents yet another renewal for the reality led by CEO Thierry Bolloré after his inauguration. It is unclear who will replace the designer in his role at JLR after a 21-year career that has seen him in charge of designing very important models for the Jaguar brand, such as F-Type and F-Pace, as well as the interior of the I-Pace, the brand’s first electric SUV.

Whelan will take on the role of studio director for Nio alongside Joaquin Garcia, in turn joining the Chinese brand’s team after spending the last five years driving the exterior design for all Seat and Cupra productions and show cars. Nio’s design team will include Colin Phipps, formerly of General Motors, and Andreas Nilsson. Wehlan and Garcia will interface directly with VP of Design, Kris Tomasson, who said: “For Nio, attracting the caliber, creativity and reputation that both Alister and Joaquin enjoy gives me immense satisfaction at how far we’ve come in a very short space of time. of time. Both bring unsurpassed levels of senior experience and together with our established studio directors will provide the leadership to deliver on our promise of exceptional user experience. “. The growth of Nio’s senior design team is in line with the development plans of the brand that arrived in Europe in good time, with the ES8 SUV already on sale on the Old Continent market and with the ET7 sedan scheduled for next year.