The ambitions that NIO places in electric sedan ET9 they are very high. The Chinese automaker is convinced that its new flagship model will be decisive in supporting the company's profits, potentially under fire due to two fundamental factors: the violent price war unleashed at the beginning of the year by Tesla in China on the one hand, the slowdown in demand for electric cars on the other.

Advanced technology

The new ET9 is equipped with technologies developed internally by NIO, including semiconductors, and is expected to compete in the market with Mercedes-Benz's Maybach and Porsche's Panamera series: the first deliveries of the Chinese model are scheduled for first quarter of 2025 at an estimated price of 800,000 yuan, the equivalent of approximately 112,178 dollars. It was announced William Lifounder and CEO of NIO, protagonist at the annual “Nio Day” event.

Challenge to Porsche and Mercedes

Distinctive elements of the new electric sedan of the Chinese brand are the semiconductor for autonomous driving designed internally by NIO, a 900 Volt electrical architecture for fast charging and large cylindrical battery cells. Not to mention the presence of a frame equipped with one fluid suspension technologywhich will be provided by the US start-up ClearMotion (in which NIO Capital, Li's venture capital company, participates) and which Li himself has defined “a generation ahead of the one fitted on the Panamera”.

Battery Swapping

In short, the challenge to Porsche and more generally to other car manufacturers has been launched. Also because for its part NIO can count on advanced investments in the “Battery Swapping“: the Chinese giant aims to build 1,000 new stations dedicated to this technology and double the number of public charging points in China by the end of next year.