The Chinese are able to set up production lines in no time, whether it concerns face masks, garden chairs or cars. Sure, building a car isn’t super easy, but if it’s fully electric, it’s a lot easier. And moreover, according to founder William Li, electric cars are necessary.

Because his story is that he woke up one day, looked out his window and saw nothing but smog. Not uncommon in Chinese megacities. Li had just become a father and decided: this is not good for humanity.

The Asian version of Tesla

The entrepreneur now had some cash from the sale of previous companies and decided to build an electric car. A bit of the story of Tesla’s Elon Musk. But with a long run. Nio has taken the time to develop well thought-out, high-tech cars.

They have kept a lot in their own hands, and use their own systems for charging, artificial intelligence and self-driving options, navigation and more. On the one hand it is smart not to depend on Google, Microsoft or Apple, on the other hand it is incredibly expensive to develop anything and everything yourself. Nevertheless, Nio has succeeded in this so far.

The Nio ET7 inside

You notice that in everything and you see it in everything. The interior of the ET7, for example, is not only very beautiful, but also very cleverly designed, minimalist, with friendly materials that do not put an extreme burden on nature. The car is also cluttered with cameras – leaving a permanent taxi sign-like case mounted above the windshield on the roof.

That looks pretty ugly, but it ensures that you can drive quite autonomously and have many extra safety functions. And those cameras can be of further service to you in the future with new developments in the field of autonomous driving. Back to the interior.

The gadgets in the Nio ET7

We count only three buttons on the dashboard: drive mode, hazard lights and door lock. The rest is all on a large screen, partly logically arranged but partly also packed with options and many menus. Way too much if you want to do something quickly and don’t know the car yet, but on top of the dashboard is a kind of Tamagotchi (remember that?) that you activate with the words ‘hey Nomi’.

You just ask that thing how to adjust your door mirrors and it will be displayed directly on the screen. A kind of Siri, but only for the car itself. You can request the weather, your range and all the functions of the car, but no jokes.

It may look a bit childish – the case has eyes and that typical Asian girl voice, winks, makes dance moves when you play music and turns his / her / head to your fellow passenger when they shout something – but it works well.

Standard a lot of beauty, few options

The car is also equipped with every conceivable option: a thick audio system with more than two hands full of speakers, perfect seats, a shipload of safety and warning systems, and our version still had air suspension, seat cooling and heating including massage, extra beautiful rims and a large panoramic roof. Unlike many traditional brands with a laundry list of options, Nio keeps it limited.

You get a lot of nice things as standard, just like with other newcomers such as Tesla and Polestar. Keep the ordering process simple and limit the choices by simply giving a lot – a good example of how it can be done. Of course, everything is already factored into the price. You do have a few choices to make if you want a Nio, and the most important one is your battery capacity.

The motorisations of the Nio ET7

You can choose from a 75 or 100 kWh version, and later a 150 kWh that can reach 1,000 kilometers. The 100-kWh reaches 580 kilometers, the 75-kWh 445 kilometers. The two electric motors (one at the front and one at the rear, so you have four-wheel drive) together deliver 652 hp with 850 Nm, regardless of your battery choice, so that’s a must.

In addition to traditional charging at a pole, you can also have your battery changed at a Nio exchange station, a number of which will be installed in the Netherlands. Advantage: it is much faster, and you have a fresh set of batteries again. The downside may be that the batteries don’t belong to you, but we’ll get to that in a minute.

Performance of the Nio ET7 100 kWh

For an electric car, the Nio ET7 drives just fine. Yes, it’s heavy, the steering feels digital, so aloof, but it’s also very comfortable to drive and fast when you want it to be. Choose the Sport+ driving mode and you can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds. In addition, it is comfortable, it has a lot of interior space and the chassis is also of a really high level.

In fact: Nio calmly says that they mirror BMW or Mercedes when it comes to driving behaviour, luxury and comfort. And to be honest, they’re not that far off either. But all that luxury and pleasant driving also has a price, and it is not tender. But also difficult to compare. Because you can’t buy a Nio, only lease it, which means renting with some extras.

The price of the Nio ET7

The cheapest Nio ET7, the one with the 75-kWh battery, will cost you 1,300 euros per month; the 100-kWh version that we drive is 1,420 euros per month. And then you are allowed to drive 1,250 kilometers per month – if you drive more, you have to pay extra (30 cents per kilometer). The term of your contract is three years. Now it gets tricky.

Because you also lease a Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, let’s call it something, for roughly 1,200 euros per month. That is a contract for five years, and with a maximum of 833 kilometers per month. It has an 83.7 kWh battery, is less fast in the sprint (!) but has a higher top speed.

The final verdict of the Nio ET7 100 kWh

At first glance, it seems cheaper. Although, if you are going to check out all the fine print – at Nio or Porsche, it doesn’t matter – then the costs can turn out differently. Because what is your own risk in case of damage? Who pays for tires? How quickly can you cancel? What is your lump sum upon cancellation? You soon end up in a fog of terms and conditions that makes comparison almost impossible.

We feel that the Nio ET7 is very expensive for an unknown newcomer. Yes, you get a lot in return (power, luxury, technology) and in a direct sense you have nothing to do with residual value or decreasing battery capacity as the car ages.

Because he’s not yours anyway. But it is a new Chinese brand that has yet to prove itself in Europe. With these kind of prices, that can be quite a task…

Specifications of the Nio ET7 100 kWh

engine

2 electric motors

652 hp

850 Nm

100 kWh (battery)

Drive

four wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds

top 200 km/h

Consumption (average)

19.2 kWh/100km A Label

Range (assignment)

580 km (WLTP)

Loading time

9 hours at 11 kW

40 min. at 130 kW (10-80%)

Dimensions

5,101×1,987x

1,509 mm (lxwxh)

3,060mm (wheelbase)

2,379 kilograms

570 / 1,545 l (luggage)

Prices

€1,420/month (NL)

na (B)