One of the many Chinese EVs that will cross over to Europe in the coming period. In any case, the NIO ET7 already looks special, we will tell you how it drives in the driving test.

The tricky part for all new brands and their potential buyers is putting all of their models into perspective. The driving test of the NIO ET7 should therefore perhaps start immediately with the price, then you can determine whether you are in the market at all. I’ll wait a while, first the other specifications.

With a length of 5.1m, a NIO ET7 is almost the size of the Mercedes S-class and BMW 7-series. A serious piece of a car with a wheelbase of three meters, which potentially offers enormous space in the interior. By the way, the “name” ET7 stands for Emotional Tourer, format 7 out of 10. It can therefore also be bigger at NIO. The claimed cW value is a particularly impressive 0.21. Also impressive is the empty mass, which is no less than 2354 kg.

The large wheelbase translates directly into fantastic legroom in the rear. S-class worthy in that respect, but the seating position is moderate with a rather low seat. The Chinese love a lot of legroom in the back, but in this case it has come at the expense of the luggage space. The traditional tailgate gives access to a rather tight trunk. There is no special place for the charging cables and there is no frunk.

652 hp!

It’s an impressive amount, but it also has to carry 2354 kg + of occupants. Do not expect a Porsche 911 Turbo S performance, but it is not a poor one either. The front engine delivers 180kW/245hp, the rear engine 300kW/408hp and a total of up to 850Nm is available.

The top speed is limited to 200 km/h and the sprint to 100 takes 3.8 seconds. If you find that all too intense, there are various Drive Modes in which things are calmer. In the extreme case, the rear engine can be switched off and then you go to 100 in 12.9s. That feels even slower than it sounds, so that is not recommended. You are best served with one of the middle positions. Keep in mind that there is no kickdown to regain the lost horsepower.

The handling is neat, but not exciting. You notice that the NIO ET7 leans quite a bit, especially during a load change. You won’t necessarily want to buy this Chinese EV for the driving characteristics, but you don’t have to leave it there either.

Range, charge and fast charge NIO ET7

Two versions of the NIO ET7 are immediately available, but there will also be a version with a gigantic battery and ditto range. The 150 kWh version is not yet available, but should be able to reach 1000 km. That is the range according to the less strict Chinese CLTC cycle and that version is not yet available.

For now we will have to make do with the NIO ET7 with a 75kWh battery pack that has a WLTP range of 445km. The test car had the 100kWh battery that theoretically has a range of 580km. Not in practice, but that’s nothing new with electric cars.

The regular AC charging is done by the NIO ET7 via three-phase with 11kW, completely fine.

Fast charging should take place with a maximum of 130 kW, but we did not see that value appear on the display by a long shot. After a short-lived peak at 85 kW, it dropped even further as the battery filled up.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t the only bad news on the fast charging theme. For one of the working days we were allowed to go to our partner Mobility Service in Eelde. Given the travel distance of almost 500 km to and fro, a charging stop was necessary. Unfortunately, the NIO ET7 does not automatically add it to the route, while the distance to be driven exceeded the remaining range. Then manually add a loading stop, the navigation software from NIO can do that. Only one thing not; and that is filtering for fast charging stations. Before that, the smartphones could be conjured out of the pocket again.

Then change batteries

In terms of fast charging and the navigation to it, the NIO ET7 is a bit of a mud figure, especially considering the price tag. Now NIO is also focusing on other technology, namely that of changing batteries. The first two NIO battery exchange stations have now been opened in the Netherlands. They promise that there will be 100 stations in Europe by the end of 2023.

At such a switching station, the NIO drives in independently and robots unscrew the empty battery and provide the ET7 with a charged battery. In theory you could rent a larger battery for holidays, although that has not yet worked out.

In theory it sounds good and it works in itself. Only it will be even worse than what you already have with fast chargers. There are many, and many more filling stations than fast chargers in the Netherlands, let alone in Europe. The range of an EV is also much smaller, so you have to make a charging stop more often. Because the coverage of interchange stations will be very low for quite some time, you will have to adjust your route considerably. Then the calculation is a bit slower: fast charging and a shorter route or detour and within 5 minutes again with a full battery. I think I already know the answer…

The car that has everything, but nothing that works well

This title rolled out of my typewriter. Then I read it back and it is very loud. I can’t make it any nicer.

Anyone who sees the NIO ET7 for the first time cannot ignore it. You see a taxi sign, which turns out not to be a sign. There is the LIDAR scanner, which is one of the 33 sensors that scan or map the environment. In terms of driving support, the NIO ET7 has to set the bar very high, but you had already read the title of this paragraph.

Rarely have I driven such an irritating car in which so many false warnings of danger rang my ears. The adaptive cruise control has steering assistance, but it’s lurching in such a way that it never gives any rest to the driver. In addition, the NIO regularly finds that you cross a white line, which the ET7 points out to you with different sounds. Drive yourself and you stick to the systems: the same recipe.

So the software is far from ready, so it’s better to have fewer systems that do work well. At a number of times, the indication of the set speed also disappeared, while the adaptive cruise control was active.

Dolby Atmos and panoramic roof

Also in the interior, NIO unpacks with 23 speakers that can reproduce Dolby Atmos (7.1.4 channel) sound. Fine cushions have been placed on the headrests on the back seat and the panoramic roof is almost 2 square meters in size.

As with all cars you will have to adjust most settings via the 12.8 ”touch screen. Sometimes it takes some searching, but “fortunately” there is also the NOMI assistant. You can’t miss it, because it is on the dashboard and “looks” at you. It is a nice gadget that partially solves the sometimes problematic operation. Looking for forgiveness for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, NIO wants to build its own ecosystem with software.

How much does the NIO ET7 cost?

It was a question that NIO initially refused to answer. Here’s the thing: instead of selling cars to you, NIO basically wants to sell subscriptions. The cheapest Nio ET7 with 75 kWh battery costs 1,300 euros per month. For this you can drive 1,250 kilometers per month, each additional kilometer costs 30 cents.

These are amounts that a Dutch person will spend privately for a car, so the NIO ET7 must appeal to a business target group. Especially since contracts are in principle three years, so you make a commitment of half a ton in euros.

The list price is not entirely unimportant for the business market, the times of zero percent addition for (PH)EVs are long gone. NIO has now also announced that cars can also be purchased, but the RDW always knows how to conjure up a list price with a license plate. The NIO ET7 from the driving test costs an impressive € 94,151. The associated addition then cuts in considerably.

Is the NIO ET7 worth it?

Nothing as personal as car choice, so I’m on thin ice here. The amount of power is impressive, but you can also go to the KIA EV6 GT or the Tesla Model S Plaid for that. The rest of the car is unimpressive on most fronts and isn’t much of a price packer either. Draw your own conclusion….

This article NIO ET7 – driving test and video appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#NIO #ET7 #driving #test #video