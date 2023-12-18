Has the magical 1,000 km limit finally been broken?

There are now enough EVs with a decent range for the average motorist. Yet there are still mileage eaters who may want more. 1,000 km range, for example. It seems that this magical limit is now coming quite close.

NIO has a car that can travel more than 1,000 km on a single battery charge. And not only according to the Chinese CLTC cycle, but also in practice. The Chinese have done a practical test in which their NIO ET7 Ultra Range reached 1,044 km. Without recharging, that is.

The car was driven by none other than William Li. We hear you thinking 'William Who?', but that is the CEO and co-founder of NIO. He made a 14-hour trip and covered 1,044 km. And then the battery was not empty yet, because he still had 36 km left.

Mister Li must have been driving at a snail's pace the entire time? That's not too bad, because the average speed was 83.9 km/h. Li also took a 1.6 hour break, so the actual driving time was 12.4 hours.

To achieve this impressive range, the NIO ET7 needs a serious battery. This is a 150 kWh battery pack. However, the weight seems to be somewhat reasonable, because NIO uses special compact battery cells. According to the Chinese, this battery has the highest energy density of all serially produced batteries.

The WLTP range of the NIO ET7 Ultra Range is not yet known, but it will probably be slightly lower. Is that bad? Not directly, because a 950 km range (just to name something) would still be very nice.

Can you also order this car in the Netherlands? Not yet. The NIO ET7 is available, but for now only as Standard Range and Long Range. The Ultra Range with 150 kWh is expected in 2023, according to NIO's website, but that probably won't happen anymore. So expect this version to be available next year.

We can already reveal that the NIO ET7 Ultra Range will not be cheap. The Long Range already costs €93,900 (including battery). So you will probably have to pay more than a grand for the Ultra Range. But then you have the EV with the largest range of all.

This article NIO ET7 does 1,044 km on one charge (in practice) first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#NIO #ET7 #charge #practice