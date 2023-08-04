We certainly do not suddenly expect a station wagon with a V10 or a sensible sedan with a W8 from the German brands, but it is now very often the same platform with the same engine in a different coach. So it’s nice (for us as professional moguls) that the Chinese brands are causing some commotion in the car world. Do we have something to write about again?

If it’s not a crazy name (we call it an Ora Funky Cat), then it’s a navigation screen that you can’t view with every pair of sunglasses (BYD Dolphin) or a car that keeps going into neutral due to the strange placement of the gear lever. shoot (Aiways U6).

Nio is another Chinese company

Nio is a Chinese newcomer who takes a surprisingly down-to-earth approach. The model names are sensibly enough just two letters and a number, we have absolutely nothing to criticize about the design (it even looks neat) and also in the interior there is little to show that it is a brand with little experience. It is the German among the Chinese brands.

They do have something else interesting, though, because if you feel like you’re being watched in the Nio ET5, that could be right. And no, this is not a joke because this car comes from China. Those government services have long been watching via your Huawei. Ha, this is a joke. we hope.

Hey Nomi!

Not only does the ET5 have a camera in the interior, but also a moving ball with a face in it. This is Nio’s voice assistant named Nomi. If you say the command ‘hey Nomi’, the ball turns towards you and asks in a sweet voice what exactly you need. The operation of Nomi is not very different from that of other voice assistants, but in the Nio it is all just a bit more animated. When you play music, Nomi grabs two sambal balls and happily swings along with you.

Incidentally, we think that Nomi, for an assistant who is so prominent in the car, is still somewhat limited. The basic commands, such as asking about the weather or changing the driving mode, are there. But asking about the five best restaurants within a five-minute drive is not yet possible, for example. Also something that occurs more often in practice, such as adjusting the bass of the audio system, Nomi will not succeed.

Moreover, the assistant currently does not speak Dutch, which is difficult when entering the navigation. Incidentally, Nomi is much further ahead in China. There you can put several commands in one sentence and ask many more things. Nomi will also become smarter with us through various updates and eventually also learn to speak Dutch.

Nomi Mate, as the ball is called in full, is an option in the Nio ET5. Those who don’t feel like a slightly too cheerful face on the dashboard can save 600 euros and get a slightly more serious-sounding assistant without the bun.

Nio’s USP

The battery change stations are also interesting. If you have leased a Nio ET5, have a subscription to the car or bought the car and rent the battery, you can exchange the battery for a full one at the stations. Within a few minutes you will be outside with a fresh load. Even if you have a 75 kWh battery, you can temporarily exchange it for a battery with a larger capacity, for example when you go on vacation. If you have bought the car and the battery, you cannot switch.

What does a battery change cost?

With the charging point density in the Netherlands and the ever-decreasing charging times, interchange stations may not become the norm here. In areas with few charging options, it can be quite a godsend, and it’s cool that it’s possible, especially if you go on vacation. Now of course you want to know what it costs to change a battery at such an unmanned station. Well, nothing at all.

Because Nio wants to introduce people to the technology first, you can visit the (so far) four Power Swap Stations in our country completely free of charge until the end of this year. So you can drive completely free in 2023, just like Tesla offered in the beginning with the Superchargers. In the second half of this year, Nio wants to open the option that you can also borrow a larger battery. Whether you can also choose a 75-kWh version of the ET5 and place a 150-kWh battery in it for free, Nio cannot tell us yet.

A lot of setting via screens, but that’s not a bad thing

The cabin has a minimalist design (except for Nomi) with as few buttons as possible. Adjust the door mirrors by going to a menu in the main screen and then using the buttons on the steering wheel to adjust the mirrors. Even the depth and height of the steering wheel you have to do this way. A bit cumbersome, but Nomi is happy to help you here too.

It works just a little bit better than we’d like to admit, because you know how much we like to get upset about a lack of buttons. The menus now disappear from the screen quite quickly, but an update in the future should also change that. If you are not setting anything, the buttons on the steering wheel are for cruise control (left) and the media (right). We’ll tell you here, because there are no symbols on the buttons.

For the interior, Nio uses more than 25 euros in deposit (or 100 recycled PET bottles, just what you want) and almost all materials above the knees feel soft and high-quality. The screen in the center console works very quickly and the menus can in most cases be found in a logical place.

Points of attention for the interior of the Nio ET5

We would have liked the driver’s seat to be a little lower (not unimportant with an already quite low car) and that the steering wheel was less thick at the spokes; then it would be a bit nicer in the hand. The tiny rear window gives more of a view to the rear than of any use.

For taller people it might be nice to check the package where you get chairs with an extendable seat. The chassis is not particularly sporty or comfortable, but hangs nicely in between. Due to the low center of gravity, which is characteristic of EVs, you can take a turn very stable.

Can the Nio ET5 make it difficult for European competitors?

The big question is: should you leave the established cars behind for this Nio? In terms of price, it is close to the BMW i4, but a bit below the Mercedes EQE. The minimalist design of the interior has to be your thing. Such a BMW and Mercedes look just a bit more upscale on the inside, while the Nio feels more like a more luxurious Tesla.

The BMW will drive a bit sportier and the Mercedes a bit more comfortable. And you may need to elaborate a bit more when people ask why you chose a new brand. You probably won’t regret your choice – whatever it is.

Specifications of the Nio ET5 (2023)

engine

2 electric motors

490 hp

700 Nm

75 kWh (battery)

Drive

four wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/h in 4.0 seconds

top 200 km/h

Consumption (average)

approx. 16 kWh/100 km, A label

Range (assignment)

456 km (WLTP)

Loading time

approx. 7 hours at 11 kW

30 min. at 140 kW (80%)

Dimensions

4,790 x 1,960 x 1,499 mm (lxwxh)

2,888mm (wheelbase)

2,140 kilograms

386 l (luggage)

Prices

€62,700 (NL)

