The NIO electric range has expanded with the introduction of a new coupé SUV. Named EC7, the Chinese car manufacturer considers it to all intents and purposes a rival of the Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback due to its lines that allow it to be labeled as a more cheeky version of the ES7 SUV. It will debut in Chinese dealerships in May next year, what to Europe instead NIO has not made any mention: if we look at the strategy adopted up to now by the brand with the ES7, ET5 and ET7 models, it is reasonable to expect that the new EC7 will also land on the Old Continent.

The new NIO electric SUV coupe boasts many strengths. Also and above all from a point of view technological: the new EC7 is indeed defined as a luxurious and high-performance proposition with a “living room” interior and some of the most advanced software and hardware on the market, including a roof-mounted lidar device and 32 high-precision sensors that guarantee a level 4 of autonomous driving. In terms of dimensions, this crossover measures 4,968 mm in length, 1,974 mm in width and 2,960 mm in wheelbase, numbers that align it perfectly with other mid-size electric SUVs such as the Audi Q8 E-tron, but also the BMW iX and Polestar 3 Compared to all these other battery crossovers, the new NIO EC7 boasts a drag coefficient by 0.23, thanks also to the sloping roof line and the active spoiler.

The engine configuration provides for the coexistence of two electric motors, which together are capable of delivering 644 HP of power and 850 Nm of torque for a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds. In combination, in addition to all-wheel drive, batteries of three different capacities can be chosen: the entry-level 75 kWh version guarantees a range of 490 kilometres, the 100 kWh unit takes it up to 635 kilometres, while the top variant range from 150 kWh reaches 920 kilometers. It should be noted that all these travel distances have been calculated on the basis of the Chinese CLTC homologation cycle, which tends to provide higher estimates than the European WLTP cycle.