It seems that the Chinese government is struggling more than expected to contain the spread of the Coronavirus in some areas of the country. The car manufacturers operating in China are also affected, and so, after Tesla at its Gigafactory in Shanghai, the local NIO was forced to stop production at some of its factories, most of which were forced to temporarily close their doors after most of its providers they were forced to suspend activities.

“Since March, for reasons related to the pandemic, the company’s supplier partners in several places, including Jilin, Shanghai and Jiangsu, they have suspended production one after the other and have yet to get it back – NIO said – Due to the impact of these disruptions, NIO had to suspend the production of cars ”. As pointed out by Reuters, the Chinese brand’s stop to electric production will involve a series of delays in deliveries: in the meantime, the company has informed that it will work together with its suppliers to facilitate the resumption of their business, clearly in full compliance with the anti-Covid restrictions imposed by the government. As mentioned earlier, in recent days Tesla had also been forced to stop assembly operations at its Gigafactory in Shanghai, where activities resumed after about a week.