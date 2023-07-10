Last week, Toyota announced that the brand is working on a solid-state battery that allows you to travel 1,200 kilometers after just ten minutes of charging. All well and good, but it will take at least another four years before the technology is introduced into passenger cars. To enjoy a solid-state battery sooner, you have to be with Nio.

Chinese battery manufacturer WeLion has delivered the first semi-solid-state battery to Nio. The package was announced in 2021 and has now made its appearance after some delay. In the Nio ES6, the battery must provide a range of 930 kilometers. Founder William Li promised that the ET7 would get a range of 1,000 kilometers with this battery. For now, the battery is only for China.

What makes Nio’s semi-solid-state battery so strong?

The semi-solid-state battery has a higher energy density than the previous batteries. That has to do with complicated things like solid electrolyte (instead of a liquid electrolyte), a silicon graphite anode (instead of just graphite) and nickel-heavy cathode (instead of lithium, manganese or cobalt). You can forget right away, because it’s about energy density.

Much higher energy density than Tesla

The energy density of Nio’s battery is 360 Wh per kilo. Tesla’s batteries – considered to be the best on the market – have an energy density of between 272 and 296 Wh per kilo. What is also striking is that the semi-solid-state batteries ‘weigh only 20 kilos more than before’. This writes the Chinese website CnEVPost.

Swap the 150-kWh battery at a Swap Station

Ultimately, the intention is that the 150-kWh battery will also come to the Netherlands. You can then order a car with the battery, or drive your current Nio to a battery exchange station to have a larger battery installed. You can also do this, for example, only when you go on vacation and then switch back to a more modest copy.

With the large battery, Nio can compete with cars such as the Mercedes EQXX that should arrive later this summer and the Lucid Air. In this way, Nio easily shakes off competitors Tesla and Polestar when it comes to range. It is not yet known what a 150-kWh battery should cost. Meanwhile, competitor Zeekr started supplying a 140-kWh battery.