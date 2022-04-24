The Chinese brand NIO very strong point to stations where you can replace the battery for the electric car, in a short time, with an identical unit loaded to the maximum. In the rest of the world where electricity has taken hold, it is the charging stations that are used the most. In China, on the other hand, the battery swap it is an almost consolidated reality. Indeed NIO branded stations are now 900as communicated by the company.

This is a great milestone for a brand that just two years ago was in danger of going upside down due to lack of funds. Today it is one of the healthiest electric companies. Thanks to these 900 battery ‘swap’ stations, NIO recorded approximately 8 million replacement operations, a number that immediately suggests a high use of the same. After all, the stations were mainly located in large Chinese cities.

Last January, NIO had reached the ‘swap’ quota of 800 stations. “We will continue to expand the network of battery swap stations and reach the goal of having over 1,300 stations in China by the end of the year, so as to provide more convenient services for our users.“, Had declared the manufacturer at the beginning of 2022.

Should the introduction of this technology be considered in Europe? It could actually be a way to solve the slow charging issue. According to Geely, another car brand that focuses on the system, the ‘recharge’ times with the Battery Swap are extremely fast. In fact, we speak of a minute to complete the process, which is made up of a few small steps: an entrance into the special platform of the charging station; removal of the previous battery; insertion and coupling of the new battery; a safe restart. In the event that this technology becomes common, however, it will also be necessary to calculate the recharge times of the batteries ‘taken’ from the cars and possibly wait in the queue. Much depends on the swap station management system.