In Italy ‘swap‘the battery of your car is not possible, because no manufacturer with electric cars in the price list provides this option. In China, however, it is becoming a usual situation, too thanks to the efforts of the NIO brand. The company, also present in Formula E, has installed its own nineteenth station of ‘swap’, where you can conveniently swap a dead battery with a fully charged unit. These stations have a chamber, usually underground, where the batteries are charged and gradually released by the parked cars. Replacement is a fully automatic operation.

“The completion of 800 exchange stations is just the beginning for us in 2022. We will continue to expand the network of battery exchange stations and reach the goal of having over 1,300 stations in China by the end of the year, in so as to provide more convenient services for our users“Declared NIO. The numbers in China are excellent: NIO has reached and exceeded the quota of 800 stations for battery swapping; has 637 fast charging stations; has obtained a connection with over 460,000 public columns, where you can easily recharge without particular bureaucracy.

This is a good time for NIO, which was in dire financial straits not long ago. Thanks to its wide electric range, the brand sells and gets good reviews. It is also synonymous with safety, since the brand has been certified in accordance with UN Regulation no. 155 (UN-R155) on the information security management system (CSMS), becoming the first company in China and one of the first in the world to receive compliance.

Cybersecurity is critical to the user experience of intelligent electric vehicles. UN-R155 is the first global mandatory regulation to supervise this matter, and is widely applicable in countries and regions such as the European Union, the United Kingdom, Japan and South Korea. The companies that obtain the certificate they are able to fully manage the IT security of vehiclesensuring the crystal clear treatment of the data collected and implementing countermeasures in the event of digital threats.