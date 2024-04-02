The ninth winter storm of the season will migrate towards the central United Statess during this Tuesday. Before leaving, it will join forces with cold front 43 to cause showers and winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Baja California in the early morning, according to information from Conagua.

Through the weather forecast From the National Meteorological Service (SMN), the agency explained that high waves will persist on the western coast of the Baja California Peninsula, where the waves will be between 2 to 3 meters high by early Tuesday morning.

On the contrary, rainfall will decrease in intensity and only isolated rain will occur in Baja California, the Minimum temperatures will reach between -5°C to 0°Cwhile the winds will have gusts of 40 to 60 km/h throughout the day.

Meteored. Climate of San Diego, Tijuana, Mexicali and other communities in Baja California

This Tuesday, April 2, 2024, San Diego It will dawn mostly clear, with possible cloudy intervals during the early morning. Temperatures will vary between 8°C and 17°C throughout the day, peaking around 12:00. Moderate winds from the west are expected to predominate, with gusts of up to 25 km/h in the afternoon.

In Tijuana, a mostly sunny day is forecast, although cloudy intervals with moderate rain are anticipated during the early morning. Temperatures will range between 7°C and 19°C, with the maximum expected around midday. The moderate west wind will predominate, with gusts that could reach up to 31 km/h in the afternoon hours.

In Mexicali, A mostly clear sky is expected, although with possible clouds in the early morning. Temperatures will fluctuate between 10°C and 28°C throughout the day, peaking at approximately 16:00. Moderate north wind will be predominant, with gusts of up to 30 km/h in the afternoon.

The city of Cove You will experience mostly clear skies, although clouds are expected during the early morning hours. Temperatures will be between 9°C and 18°C, with the maximum expected around midday. Moderate westerly winds will prevail, with gusts of up to 27 km/h during the afternoon.

In Tecate, A mostly sunny day is anticipated, although with overcast skies in the early morning. Temperatures will range between 4°C and 21°C, with the maximum forecast for 2:00 p.m. Moderate northwest winds are expected, with gusts of up to 29 km/h in the afternoon.

For its part, in The Rumorosa, Mainly clear skies are expected, although clouds are expected in the early morning. Temperatures will be between 4°C and 15°C, with the maximum expected around 3:00 p.m. Moderate northeast wind will be predominant, with gusts of up to 36 km/h during the afternoon.

Rosarito It will dawn with mostly clear skies, although clouds are expected during the early morning. Temperatures will fluctuate between 10°C and 17°C throughout the day, peaking around 11:00. Moderate northwesterly winds are forecast, with gusts of up to 26 km/h in the afternoon.

In San Quentin, A sunny day is expected, with temperatures that will range between 9°C and 10°C. Northwest winds could reach maximum gusts of 15 to 28 km/h.

Finally, in San Felipe, A clear day is forecast, with temperatures that will vary between 15°C and 23°C. Northerly winds could reach maximum gusts of 14 to 29 km/h.

The inhabitants of these regions of Baja California can plan their daily activities taking into account these weather forecasts for Tuesday, April 2, 2024.