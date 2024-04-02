The Ninth Winter Storm It moves over northern Chihuahua, bringing with it the probability of snow or sleet in the mountains of Sonora and Chihuahua. The National Water Commission (WITH WATER) warns of extreme weather conditions for today, Tuesday, April 2 in Mexicowith strong winds of up to 90 km/h in several regions of the country, including Chihuahua, Durango, Nuevo León and Zacatecas.

He cold front No. 43 will head to the Gulf of Mexico, causing rain and showers in eastern and southeastern Mexico, with possible heavy rainfall in Oaxaca and Chiapas. On the coasts of Tamaulipas and Veracruz, a “North” event is expected with gusts of up to 80 km/h.

On the other hand, areas of the west, center and south of the country will experience hot to very hot weather due to a anticyclonewith maximum temperatures reaching 40-45 °C in states such as Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Jalisco and more.

The effects of these weather systems include intervals of showers in several regions, possibility of snow or sleet in some mountainous areas, intense winds and extreme temperatures.

Today several states will be affected by a lot of heat, maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 °C will be experienced in:

– Tamaulipas

– San Luis Potosi

– Jalisco

– Colima

– Michoacan

– Warrior

– Morelos (south)

– Veracruz

– Oaxaca

– Chiapas

– Tabasco

– Campeche

– Yucatan

Weather forecast for tomorrow

By Wednesday, April 3, cold front No. 43 will move toward southeastern Mexico and the Yucatan Peninsula, bringing with it more rain and showers, especially in Chiapas, Tabasco and Quintana Roo. A cooling in temperatures is expected in the north, northeast, east and southeast of the country.

Windy temperature map for Wednesday morning

Frost during the early morning

Minimum temperatures of -10 to -5 °C with frost will be experienced during the early hours of Wednesday in the mountains of Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

There will also be frost with minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 °C in the mountains of Baja California and Coahuila. And minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 °C in the mountains of Nuevo León, Sinaloa, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán and the State of Mexico.