Desperate for a point guard after losing Ricky Rubio, who ruptured a cruciate ligament in his knee for the rest of the season, Cleveland has completed a trade with the Lakers that allows him to grab veteran Rajon Rondo in exchange for Denzel Valentine. . The yellow-violet in turn will cut Valentine leaving an open spot on the roster.

ninth team

–

For the 35-year-old Rondo this is the ninth career team, having made his debut with Boston in 2006-07 and won the title the following year with the green-and-whites. Then Dallas, Sacramento, Chicago, New Orleans, Lakers, Atlanta, Clippers and again Lakers, with whom he slipped his second champion ring in 2020.