The Ukrainian authorities today denounce the ninth attack against kyiv so far this month using missiles and drones. The rockets also reached the regions of Jmilnitski, Vinnitsa, Kharkov and Odessa, where one death and two injured, employees of an industrial company, have been registered. The shelling took place during the night and early morning.

In kyiv, air defense systems shot down, according to preliminary information, all attacking weapons during the massive attack, the city’s Military Administration reports. Rocket fragments fell on the Kiev neighborhoods of Desnianski and Darnitski, where a car park caught fire.

The head of the military Administration, Sergui Popko, assures through Telegram that the incursion was carried out by “Tu-95MS and Tu-160 strategic bombers in flight from the Caspian Sea, probably with X-101/555 cruise missiles ». According to Popko, it is “an air attack on kyiv unprecedented in its strength, intensity and varied nature.” “All hostile rockets were detected and shot down,” he stressed. According to his report, after the attack, Russian reconnaissance drones appeared over the sky over kyiv with the apparent purpose of determining the range of the barrage.

intercepted projectiles



However, the press service of the Ukrainian Air Force specified that not all missiles were destroyed. In his report he notes that “Russian troops attacked the territory of Ukraine with 30 sea, air and land cruise missiles. Ukrainian air defense shot down all but one.” “22 X-101/X-555 cruise rockets were fired from strategic aircraft (two Tu-160 and eight Tu-95), six Kalibr cruise missiles from ships in the Black Sea, as well as two tactical Iskander-K from platforms based on land,” reads the statement. The Ukrainian Army added that “29 missiles were destroyed, as well as two attack drones and two reconnaissance drones.”

In the Odessa region, the spokesman for the military administration, Sergui Bratchuk, reported that the wave of missiles killed one person and injured two workers at an industrial company. In his words, most of the projectiles “were shot down over the sea by anti-aircraft defense forces, but there was an impact on an industrial facility.”

Meanwhile, a railway carrying grain derailed this morning in Crimea, at its capital Simferopol, apparently as a result of an explosive device planted on the track. “Loaded wagons of grain derailed in Simferopol,” declared the governor of the peninsula, Sergei Aksionov.

RZhD, the Russian railway operator, stated in a statement that what happened “was the result of the intervention of third parties”, without detailing anything else and insinuating that it was sabotage. Several Russian Telegram channels reported that there was indeed an explosion on the road. The Mash channel maintains that the deflagration opened a crater 15 centimeters in diameter and damaged 50 meters of rail.