Maaliskuun lopussa

suomen muslimit

ryhtyvät viettämään

paaston aikaa.

ramadan merkitsee

mietiskelyä ja lepoa

mutta myös

juhlaa ja jekkuja.

Najmo Abdirahman työskentelee kätilönä Espoon sairaalassa. Paaston aikaan hän tekee mielellään yövuoroja. Päivän ainoat ateriat syödään auringon laskettua.

Mikko Suutarinen, kuvat

Elena Sulin, teksti

On puoliyö, kun Najmo Abdirahman avaa Espoon sairaalan synnytysosaston vaatevaraston oven keväällä 2022. Abdirahman laskeutuu polvilleen lattialle ja aloittaa iltarukouksen, Salat Al Isha. Pienessä tilassa arabiankieliset sanat kumisevat hiljaa: allahu akbar, a’udhu billahi minash shaitanir rajim, sami allahu liman hamidah.

Najmo Abdirahmanin työpaikalla ei ole erillistä rukoushuonetta.

Tänäkin vuonna moni suomalainen ja Suomessa asuva viettää islamilaisen kuukalenterin pyhää yhdeksättä kuukautta. Paaston aika, ramadan, yhdistää pohjoisessa asuvat muslimit muuhun maailmaan, jonka väestöstä arviolta joka neljäs on muslimi. Suomen muslimien tavat viettää pyhää kuukautta ovat usein sidoksissa juuriin. Omaan tai perheen vanhaan kotimaahan, opittuihin tapoihin ja perinteisiin, vallitsevan kulttuurin olosuhteisiin. Suomessa ramadan on viettäjänsä näköinen.

Pyyhepinot tursuilevat hyllyiltä kohti kumartuvaa selkää. On aika ahdasta. Abdirahmanin työpaikalla ei ole rukoushuonetta, joten rukousaikataulua noudattavan muslimin on rukoiltava missä vain on mahdollista. Kätilön on kuitenkin oltava aina tavoitettavissa. Siksi työpuhelin odottaa lähellä kättä, kun Abdirahman vuoroin kumartuu, nousee seisomaan, polvistuu ja istuu.

Ramadanin ajankohta vaihtelee vuosittain kuun kierron mukaan. Moni muslimi seuraa kiertoa ja pyhää kuukautta koskevaa tiedotusta verkossa. Rukouskalenterit ja -aikataulut kulkevat kätevästi mukana mobiilisovelluksina.

Najmo Abdirahman pitää rukouskerhoa eri ikäisille lapsille kotonaan Soukassa.

Lapset palkitaan makeisilla rukouskerhon jälkeen.

Somalian Mogadishussa syntynyt ja Suomeen vuonna 2003 tullut Abdirahman käyttää kuun asennon tarkastamiseen esimerkiksi englanninkielistä Haramain Sharifain -blogia. Se seuraa kahden pyhän moskeijan, Medinan Masjid al-Nabawin ja Mekassa sijaitsevan Masjid al-Haramin, toimintaa ja välittää noin kolmelle miljoonalle seuraajalleen uutisia. Ajantasainen informaatio helpottaa arjen kulkua.

”Kuulen aika paljon kommentteja, että ’ai kauheeta, miten vaikeaa’”, Abdirahman kertoo. ”Etenkin kesäaikaan ihmisten on tosi hankala ymmärtää ramadania.”

Ramadanin päättävään Eid al-Fitr -juhlaan on neljätoista päivää.

Najmo Abdirahmanin sylissä on kahden päivän ikäinen vauva. Amir Khan rukoilee työpaikallaan lihakaupassa.

Bspreads his carpet on the floor of the halal store in Hämeentie, Elsing Amir Khan. It’s very quiet for a while. Khan, who works as a meat shop salesman, is in close contact with his relatives around the world during the quiet times of the trade. Discussions take place in Facetime calls.

Non-religious people often think that the Muslim holy month is all about fasting. Abdullah Poolia the thought makes me laugh. According to Pool, who is studying physiotherapy, Ramadan is an opportunity to stop and examine the meaning of religion and one’s own relationship with God. It is a time that should be used for performing spiritual ordinances, meditation and developing spiritual well-being.

“Because a person who fasts without living a pure life is only starving himself,” says Pool.

According to Pool, the holy month is the moment when the gates of heaven open, hell closes and the devils are chained. Mercy is unleashed as a reminder that God is merciful and almighty. For a month, “heaven and mercy” will be present, says Pool. Heaven and grace.

“And then it’s also about the points,” says Pool.

So for good deeds (hashanas), whose value will multiply during the holy month.

Normally, things like praying together, respecting parents or helping the less fortunate are accumulated as a kind of credit. As a resource, which after death is compared to the evil done by the individual.

According to Pool, during Ramadan, “collecting points interests people at least as much as starting or ending the fast”.

Sobur Khan (oik.) syö iftaria eli paastopäivän päättävää ateriaa veljenpoikansa kanssa Helsingin Pohjois-Haagassa. Iftarin on hyvä olla kevyt. Pöydässä on muun muassa taateleita, mehua ja hedelmiä.

BElsing in North The Hague Sobur Khan preparing for the first meal of the day. Iftar eat after sunset.

Khan is from Bangladesh and has lived in Finland for ten years. He likes to eat in the company of loved ones. Tonight there will be dates, juice and fruit. It is good to drink a lot of water. Then we pray again. When the mobile app Muslim Pro starts running, Khan sits down next to the bluish carpet and bows to Mecca with his nephew next to him.

Sobur Khan has lived in Finland for ten years.

The iftar of Sobur Khan and his nephew Hasan Khan Zehab also includes a prayer.

Finnish-Somali in East Pasila Abdul hurrying towards the door of the small mosque. “The holy month reminds me a bit of Christmas. The same atmosphere prevails: it’s calm, and everyone is friendly to each other.”

According to Abdul, the 2022 fast, which fell on spring, has gone “miraculously well”, downright energetic. Even today, the trip from Maunula to the Pasila mosque was pedaled by bike. On the day of the shoot, iftar is eaten at 9:17 p.m.

Because for the media no Friday prayer (juma or jummah) time to enter, Abdul promises to tell about how the evening went.

First we take off our shoes. Hands, feet and face are usually already washed at home. The mouth and nose are washed by splashing water on the face with the right hand and wiping it. When entering, greet other people in Arabic, salam aleikum, peace be with you. You choose your place in the prayer room so that you step on the desired carpet. It’s nice to change places for Abdul, and he chooses it in a pinch. Then a greeting is recited to the place of prayer. It is done alone, but other prayers are recited together. Then we put on our shoes again and go eat.

“The feeling is really light,” assures Abdul. Eid al-Fitr is just two days away.

Puhoksen ostoskeskuksessa Itä-Helsingissä sijaitseva Alanya-ruokakauppa on hiljainen iftarin aikaan. Adel Rizvi ottaa päiväunet vaimonsa Rashfa Seyedin kanssa. Rizvi tekee pitkää työpäivää, ja pyhä kuukausi merkitsee hänelle myös lepoa. Se ei tarkoita vain nukkumista vaan keskusteluja uskonnosta ja elämästä.

Swho moved from Lanka to Finland Adel Rizvin the assessment of his own balance of heavenly points is clear: “There is no smell.”

“I don’t want to panic that the end is coming, but I strive to live as a good person.”

The holy month is for Rizvi above all togetherness. When the family arrived at the reception center in Kemi in 2009, they felt lonely. There was no known mosque and no community gathered around one. You had to build your own group yourself. It was eventually made up of other immigrants. Ramadan became a joint celebration for the Afghans, Iraqis, Iranians — and Rizves who arrived in the north. The mothers held a Koran club, and the fathers played volleyball with the children before eating iftar. “It was its own kind of diverse community,” Rizvi remembers.

This year, Adel Rizvi can’t fast because he is recovering from hand surgery. He plans to cook for his fasting spouse. “I get to take care of my wife. That’s a place for crackers too!”

Adel Rizvi and Rashfa Seyed study and run the company at the same time during Ramadan. Rashfa Seyed takes photos of pastries for social media at her home in Malmi.

When Adel Rizvi then found himself a permanent mosque, he was surprised. In Sri Lanka, the nearest grand mosque boasted a gentle and sweet aroma. Jasmine flowers and resin extract.

“In Finland, the mosque smelled of citrus and fresh air.”

Cold white light prevailed in the spacious Finnish rooms, and they were silent. You could sink into your own thoughts when all you could hear in the mosque was the hum of the air conditioning.

Maryan Ali Mohamed (oikealla) ja Hany Abdullahi ottavat ramadanin päättävän Eid al-Fitrin kunniaksi valokuvia Helsingin Myllypurossa. Metropolia-ammattikorkeakoulun opiskelijat Halimo Dahir (vas.), Faisa Ahmed ja Suweyda Mohamed (selin) viettävät Eid al-Fitr -juhlaa Myllypurossa. Lapset pelaavat koripalloa ramadanin päättävässä Eid al-Fitr -juhlassa Espoon Tuomarilassa toukokuussa 2022.

Wthere is a buzz in the hatsapp messages. Eid events are organized all over Helsinki, but their planning is complicated by the movement of the moon, on which the exact timing of the celebration is based.

If the moon is not sighted on the first day of the new month, Eid al-Fitr is postponed by a day. When the sickle fails to appear, the Muslims of Finland also receive official information. The date of the celebration is confirmed as May 2, 2022.

On Kylävainiontie in Espoo, around the large sports field, taxis and private cars go around in a circle. It’s only eight in the morning, but people are arriving from all directions. Everyone has nice clothes, and the children are smiling. There is a message from Najmo Abdirahman. The family is late, because the whole neighborhood is on their way to the field. And of course on the same bus! “Salam aleikum — haha ​​— the whole Soukka is here,” the message reads.

Hundreds of people have gathered in the field to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. Balloons are flying everywhere. During the prayer, women and men sit on different sides of the field. Men bow in front and women behind. Small children move freely between departments.

When the first song-like phrase comes out of the speakers, the sight is breathtaking. A huge sea of ​​people drops to their knees. Allahu Akbarit recites in unison, god is the greatest.

On Eid al-Fitr, men and women pray on their own sides in Tuomarila, Espoo.

When the moment of prayer is over, Habiba Ali gathers his family together. It’s time for a festive meal. After a quick count, there are at least 20 people from Ali’s family. Mother in the middle Khadra Ali smiling with shiny Ray Ban sunglasses in his eyes. “It wanted those,” Habiba Ali says and laughs.

The family is getting ready to spend a long evening. We are at my mother’s place with a “really big group” and late. “Sorry to the neighbors!”

Next to my niece For Khadra Sugu nods in his arms Talha-baby. “Fortunately, grandma lives in a terraced house.”

According to Suggule, Eid is a celebration of joy, and if it makes too much noise, the noise can become a direct message. Actually, that also belongs to the conclusion of the holy month, interaction. It is possible to give the neighbors a small gift, for example.

“The door is always open,” says Habiba Ali.

Habiba Ali’s extended family gathered for a group photo at the Eid al-Fitr celebration in Tuomarila, Espoo.

Khadra Sugulle, Talha-vavava and Khadra Ali participated in the Eid al-Fitr celebration at Tuomarila in Espoo.

When the fasting period ends, there are delicacies available.

Dozens of twinkling lights circle the walls of the Abdirahmans’ home in Souk. There are sandwiches, pizza, muffins, tiramisu, rice and Somali xalwo, or halva. It is an ultra-sweet, reddish dessert made from sugar, cardamom and cornstarch. In addition, there is a delicacy that goes by the name of “diabetes”. Its mainstay is condensed milk.

The Eid al-Fitr of the Abdirahmans and cousins, or Mohammeds, is full of humor. The eid gifts to be distributed among the whole group have been drawn by writing the names on small pieces of paper and throwing them on the ground. Everyone has picked up a piece of paper that tells who the gift should be bought for. Someone is always trying to screw up. The gifts include a personal pillow, a packet of stones and potatoes. Fortunately, the actual package comes after the gift. “No Eid without trolling,” says Najmo Abdirahman.

He soon loses his phone. It is nowhere to be found, so the family sits down to their meal. At the end of the evening, the phone appears — with the safety glass repaired. The whole family, including the Somali family, has been haunted by poorly visible faces in Facetime calls. When the call comes from afar, the aunt is happy to see a whole Najmo again.

The next day I get a message: “Thank you for coming.” The party has continued into the night.

Soon it will come again, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. A time when heaven and hope are present. Close community but also humor.

From March 22, you can once again wish your neighbor: Ramadan Mubarak! Happy holy month!

Correction 3/5/2023 at 10:35: There were name errors in the captions of the article. Corrected captions from Khadra Sugu to Khadra Sugu and Rasha Seyed to Rashfa Seyed.

Mikko Suutarinenpictures

Elena Sulintext

Nora Vaaralatext editing

Ea Vaskoimage delivery and layout

PUBLISHED 4/3/2023 © Helsingin Sanomat