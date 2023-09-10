The Earthquake Monitoring Center stated, “This earthquake is the ninth that Morocco has felt in the past 35 hours.”

Aerial footage showed the extent of the destruction at the epicenter of the Moroccan earthquake, which claimed thousands of lives and injuries.

The US Geological Survey said that the epicenter of the earthquake that struck Morocco on Friday night was located near the town of Ighil in Al Haouz Province, about 70 kilometers (43.5 miles) south of Marrakesh.

The authority added that the magnitude of the earthquake reached 6.8 when it occurred at 11:11 pm local time (22:11 GMT), with a tremor that lasted several seconds.

She pointed out that the epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 18 kilometers (11 miles) below the surface of the Earth, while the Moroccan Seismic Agency determined its epicenter at a depth of 8 kilometers (5 miles). In both cases, such surface earthquakes are more dangerous.

State television, citing a statement from the Ministry of the Interior, reported that the number of victims of the Moroccan earthquake had risen to 2,012.

He added that the number of infected people rose to 2,059, including 1,404 people in critical condition.