In St. Petersburg, ninth-graders were massively poisoned after graduation in one of the city restaurants. This was announced on Monday, June 26, by the press service of the city prosecutor’s office in Telegram channel.

The prosecutor’s office of the Central District of St. Petersburg organized an investigation of reports of hospitalization of students of gymnasium No. 92 of the Vyborgsky district of St. Petersburg with signs of poisoning after they celebrated their graduation on June 24 in a restaurant located on the Griboyedov Canal embankment, writes NSN. The next day, schoolchildren, some parents, teachers complained of being unwell, reports “Moscow 24”.

The restaurant said no one contacted them about this. According to some reports, the holiday menu included fish, fruit drink and water. How the site writes kp.ruApproximately 90 people attended the event.

According to the channel “Star”some teenagers were taken away in an ambulance with an acute intestinal infection.

Experts of the city department of Rospotrebnadzor and employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations will also take part in the check, clarifies life.ru. Rospotrebnadzor intends to take samples of food products, writes REGNUM.

Earlier, on June 26, the Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on the fact of food poisoning of 19 schoolchildren.

