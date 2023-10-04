Ahead of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s launch, Nintendo released a quietly devastating trailer for its game that showed a real life, ‘everyday’ man going about his business in a rather subdued manner.

Even his home life seemed to have become mundane, with him and his wife only really seeing each other briefly after a long day in the office, before she popped off to bed. Well, thank goodness for Zelda, as not only did Tears of the Kingdom give a welcome boost to our suffering man’s evening, it now seems that it has also improved his marriage.



In a new trailer, we are once again reunited with Nintendo’s sad man and his wife, and once again, he is playing Zelda. But oh! He seems to be having a bit of trouble with one of the game’s many shrines. His partner looks over, and gives some sage advice. “Ah, that’s how it’s done,” he seems to think, while throwing her an adoring smile (honestly, it is so pure and lovely, and kind of the way my dog ​​looks at food).

Well, this little moment seems to have sparked something in her as well, as we are soon met with the once somewhat bored couple and, what’s this? They are both playing Zelda together! They are both journeying through Hyrule in their own unique way, and in the words of our everyday man, it’s “nice”.

You can have a watch for yourself below. Hopefully your heart will feel as warmed as mine now does.

As for the future of Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo recently confirmed that its most recent Zelda title will not be receiving any DLC. “I feel like I’ve done everything I can to create games in that world,” Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma said last month.

This doesn’t mean Nintendo is slowing down any, of course. Later this month, Switch owners can expect to see Super Mario Bros. Wonder (and elephant Mario) making their way onto the scene. Meanwhile, Detective Pikachu 2 will arrive this week. Be sure to keep an eye out for Eurogamer’s review soon.

Looking into next year, Princess Peach: Showtime! and Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD will also be coming to the console. Additionally, on the hardware side of things, the current suggestion is that the next generation of Switch will be arriving some time in 2024.