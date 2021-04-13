If you’re a Nintendo fan comfortably nestled in the nook of the two-circle Venn diagram also marked ‘indie’, you may wish to prepare yourself for imminent excitement: Nintendo has another indie showcase scheduled for tomorrow, 14th April.

Proceedings get underway at 5pm in the UK / 6pm CEST, with Nintendo promising “roughly 20 minutes focused on fresh and new indie games” for Switch. Quite where the distinction between ‘fresh’ and ‘new’ lies, I do not know, but perhaps all will be revealed tomorrow.

There’s not much more to report right now, but those wishing to accompany Nintendo on its latest odyssey to the distant shores of indie gaming, can do so by pressing their face flat against their monitor while YouTube does its thing.

Indie World – 04/14/2021.

Eurogamer will, of course, be covering the major announcements, both fresh and new, as they unfold, so do feel free to tune in both here and there from 5pm tomorrow.