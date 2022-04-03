EVR was an arcade machine created by Genyo Takeda in 1975, and used full color video.

What is the first Nintendo video game in its history? In a company with more than 100 years and with so many creations in its extensive catalog, giving an answer to this question could be complicated, but luckily Shigeru Miyamoto gave the key in an Iwata Ask: “EVR Race was the first video game created by Nintendo”. The machine, designed by Genyo Takeda (now retired), was a curious horse game released in the fall of the year 1975 and it had a most peculiar functioning.

EVR Race was an arcade machine that owed its name to the EVR tapes (Electronic Video Recording), a video viewing system that made use of a player to emit visual signals, in this case horse racing previously recorded on 16mm tapes. Although the technology had originated years earlier in the US, it was quite innovative for the time. Specifically, the person in charge of collaborating with Nintendo to adapt it to their games was Mitsubishi Electric. The dynamics of the game were simple: bet on a horse before the race took place and then enjoy a pre-recorded sequence chosen at random by the machine itself. They could play from 1 to 10 people in a series of arcade furniture that varied in design, some being really bulky. The invention had several variants, among which is the EVR Race model of racing cars (released November 1975) and the EVR Race model from baseball (released as early as 1976).

As the book declares The History of Nintendo of Floren Gorges, these machines would have been designed to counteract the hegemony of pong (1972) in the arcades. Your premise? Precisely, to propose screens that are shown in full color instead of the black and white graphics of the time. However, and although Nintendo made a place for itself in the complicated world of arcades, the company’s success was due to taking its gaming experiences to a more domestic environment.

Original images: Teknoplof.com

In fact, one of the biggest lessons Nintendo learned from machines like the EVR Race was that they were really difficult and expensive to maintain. Having a mechanical construction, these devices required a lot of maintenance, something that made it an unviable business for the company if it wanted to expand to other territories. This was declared by Satoru Iwata himself, who incidentally said in that same meeting that Genyo Takeda could be considered as the first Japanese company designer.

Prior to EVR Race, Nintendo had other interesting products, among which is the Laser Clay System (a shooting gallery simulator) and the Simulation System, which gave rise to Wild Gunman and fascination, one consisting of western shots and the other in… undressing a woman. All of these could be considered as the first Nintendo video games in the industry, some that were still far from the themes and universes that it covers today. Curious, right?

More about: Nintendo.