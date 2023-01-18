Super Mario Odyssey It was one of the games that came out in the first year of the nintendoswitch and, without problems, we can say that it was a sales success and a worthy 3D for the Italian plumber. Years have passed, do we need a sequel? Well, maybe we should give it a second spin.

This is because several users report that Nintendo sent them an email in which they once again promote Super Mario Odyssey because maybe something is waiting, a detail that seems new and different, although it seems like a mystery that perhaps some other player will want to discover.

For now there is no kind of user that reports a change in the game, there are even those who say that they lost the game because they lent it or any other pretext. It is not even said that they finished it 100% in just two weeks, which seems possible.

Also, it’s worth noting that we don’t have a new Mario game as such, although we could say that Bowser’s Fury could work as a separate title, but we must remember that it came with the re-release of Super Mario 3D World.

Source: Nintendo

On the other hand, since April 25, 2019, an update for the game has not been reported. This latest patch added support for the Toy-Con and fixed various issues with the gameplay, but nothing else.

We also recommend: New joy-cons for Nintendo Switch with Gamecube look and no drift announced

Six years later, how much does Super Mario Odyssey cost?

As you well know, Nintendo games do not usually lower their price. You have to be hunting for the best deal so that you really feel like there was some kind of sale. You know there’s kind of a thing that Big N video games never lose their value when they’re sold in stores.

Fortunately, when it is the Hot Sale, the Good End or Christmas, Nintendo games have a considerable price drop and become attractive to many players looking for a decent offer. Now, as of this writing, we are in a quiet period, so how much can a new Super Mario Odyssey cost?

The regular price is 1,399 MXN and the best price will be around 1,200 MXN. A very decent offer could be 999 MXN, but finding it cheaper would be like finding a unicorn.

What do you think of this cryptic email? Remember that you can follow all our news on Google Newyes and that you can join our community in discord.