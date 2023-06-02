Nintendo’s next game release after The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a sequel to Switch launch title 1-2-Switch.

Everybody 1-2-Switch will cost just £25 – less than half the price of Zelda – and launch later this month on 30th June as a physical and digital release. Pre-orders are open now.

Artwork for the game shows you’ll be able to play its mini-games using your Joy-Con controller or your smartphone. But details are thin on the ground as to what these mini-games will actually be.

“Get together in groups and compete in a host of weird and wonderful mini-games, featuring everything from balloons to aliens, and more!” a product description reads.

“In those games, you’ll use your Joy-Con controller or smart device in fun and unique ways, earning points for your team. In time-honored fashion, the team with the most points gets to claim the glory!”

Of course, this isn’t the first we’ve heard of Everybody 1-2-Switch, despite its official announcement today.

The game’s existence has been known for over a year now due to internet rumor and some small level of infamy due to a claim that Nintendo was sitting on its release after a poor reaction from early gameplay tests.

A journalist who publicly said the game had “tested horribly” also went on to mention the sequel’s now-confirmed smartphone controls, and “game-show-like mini-game challenges hosted by a man in a rubber horse mask” – also now confirmed in today’s official artwork.

Mini-games said to be included in the title included musical chairs, and a twist on bingo.

Nintendo’s current Switch line-up for the rest of the year looks slim, with just Pikmin 4 in July on the horizon. Upcoming expansions to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are also coming.

Nintendo has ruled out the release of any new hardware this year, with the company not expected to make any further announcements on a potential Switch successor before 2024.