Nintendo would be working on the development of a new improved version of its hybrid console Nintendo Switch that, according to reports, would be launched during this year 2021. For this, the new device would have a graphics chip created by Nvidia more powerful than the current one, ready to play games in 4K, as published by Bloomberg.

The new version of Nintendo Switch, which is expected to arrive in the Christmas sales campaign, will improve graphics performance and processing over the current version of Nintendo’s hybrid console, which has practically remained the same since its launch in 2018.

As sources familiar with this matter have informed Bloomberg, the use of the Nvidia chip will also be complemented by an increase in the CPU and memory of the Japanese Nintendo console.

It happens that the current switch is considerably less powerful not only than current generation consoles, but those of the past: it was always behind, in performance, of PS4 Y Xbox.

Nvidia DLSS. Photo Nvidia

The console update will include support for DLSS technology, which tremendously improves graphics performance using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and makes it more efficient.

This feature allows the iteration of the console, which is expected to also arrive alongside an OLED screen, to play video games with graphics up to 4K quality when connected to television. (it is currently 1080p).

“That will allow the console, which is also configured for a OLED screen upgrade, to reproduce game images in quality 4K when it is connected to a television, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the plan is not public ”, explained from Bloomberg.

The DLSS system requires video game developers to add additional code to their titles, so this technology is expected to be added only to video games released in the future.

Likewise, analysts consulted by Bloomberg expect that the incorporation of the new technology from Nvidia will raise the price of the console by up to $ 100.

Currently the list price of Nintendo Switch is $ 299. Bloomberg analysts point out that this new version is $ 100 more expensive.