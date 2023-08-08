In recent weeks, the rumors surrounding the new console of Nintendo They have grown gigantically, since there has been talk of dates and even prices that they would have for the current market in which the industry operates. And now, new information from experts is coming to light, specifically with regards to the backward compatibility of video games.

As mentioned by journalists from the media VGCthere are already people who have in their hands the development kit of the following device of Nintendo, and they have not commented on the specifications, denying that it may or may not have the ability to run previous generation games. With this one could think that the Japanese still do not know how to implement it.

There has been talk that the new console can run some type of game cartridges, but that it is not necessarily the same size as the switches current, so it could be something totally new with a design far from what is already known. However, leaving out an established audience could be something that is considered risky.

For now, we will have to wait for the official reveal of the device, which may be announced in the company’s next broadcast, which would take place in October if the event patterns of Nintendo they keep repeating.

Via: wccftech

Editor’s note: We’re all dying for information direct from Nintendo, but we probably won’t know anything until after confirmed games like Super Mario RPG and Super Mario Bros. Wonder are out.