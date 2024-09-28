Not only that, the Kyoto company is also trying to get it approved two patents in the USA so as to file a lawsuit in this country too, which could put the Palworld authors in serious trouble.

Interviewed by GamesIndustry, Andrew Velzen, a lawyer associated with the law firm MBHB and an expert in intellectual property matters, stated that Nintendo and The Pokémon Company they have registered more than one patent after the release of Palworld just to have an advantage during the lawsuit against Pocketpair in Japan.

The lawsuit could also reach the USA

The issue also emerged last week, when Japanese lawyer Kiyoshi Kurihara discovered the existence of four patents linked to Pokémon, one of which related to the dynamics of capturing the little monsters. Velzen elaborated on this, explaining that they all refer to different aspects of capturing and/or mounting “combat characters”, “air-riding characters”, “field characters” using “player-controlled characters”. All four were filed by Nintendo and The Pokémon Company after the launch of Palworld, but within “mother patents” registered years earlier, therefore they could have considerable weight in the courtroom.

A Pal from Palworld

But it didn’t end here. As mentioned above, according to Velzen the two companies also presented two similar US patentsagain after the release of Palword and linked to the Pokémon IP, with Nintendo reportedly paying extra to speed up the evaluation process by the patent office. Both have been rejected for the moment, but you have until October to make all the changes necessary for approval.

“Based on this information it is no exaggeration to assume that Nintendo filed its US patent applications with the intention of targeting Palworld,” Velzen said.”

“If (1) Nintendo’s litigation proceeds with reasonable success in Japan and a global settlement is not reached, and if (2) the claims in the above patent applications do not require substantial modification to obtain clearance, Nintendo will undoubtedly have the opportunity to file a similar patent infringement lawsuit in the United States” Velzen explains, adding, “I admit that those are two pretty substantial ‘ifs.'” “Regardless,” he continues, “I think we’re seeing how seriously Nintendo considers the threat posed by Palworld“.

In the meantime, Palworld has finally landed on PS5, but not in Japan, perhaps due to the legal action launched by Nintendo and The Pokémon Company against Pocketpair.