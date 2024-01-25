Time passes, and Nintendo still does not provide any type of official information about the successor to the switch. However, the rumors and reports do not stop. Thus, A new patent has indicated that the next Big N console could include some type of streaming service.

A patent was recently found by Nintendo that points to experimentation with a multimedia streaming system. The document focuses on the selection and ordering of streaming content, describing systems for indicating available material, and tracking content already viewed. While it is true that a patent is not a guarantee of something, since it is usually a way to protect a company's intellectual property, a job application supports the implementation of these plans.

Along with the patent, a job application was found from Nintendo of America for a software engineer with experience in multimedia technologies. This engineer is expected to develop software designed specifically for mainstream gaming consoles., which coincides with the upcoming launch of the rumored Switch 2, suggesting that Nintendo could offer more than games on its next console. Likewise, mention is made of a “very used” game console, which indicates that the streaming service could also be extended to the Nintendo Switch.

As usual, At the moment there is no official information from Nintendo that confirms or denies the inclusion of any streaming service own in the successor to the Switch. On related topics, they report low specifications for the Switch 2. Likewise, developers are already working on the new hardware.

Editor's Note:

Knowing Nintendo, it is very likely that the patent is just a document that protects its intellectual property. On the other hand, the work request could very well be just for an experiment or knowing the limitations of your next console. Let's remember that the Switch has games that are only available through streaming.

