What would have happened if Ninja offered $ 500,000 to Nintendo for the tournament Smash Bros by EVO? We will never know, but the question is legitimate since Tyler Blevins would have actually made this offer.

This is a revelation that took place a few days ago: Tyler Ninja Blevins, content creator and well-known streamer of the Fortnite community, would have offered to extend an additional $ 500,000 for the EVO 2019 prize pool of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, an offer that Nintendo would not follow. During a poker night, organized by the Youtuber Ludwig, Ninja made this revelation.

“All I wanted was to create a huge tournament and extend $ 500,000 for EVO. But first I wanted Nintendo’s permission and he never got back to me“said the streamer.

Nintendo hasn’t had the best relationship with EVO in the past couple of years. After a controversy at the 2018 tournament, Super Smash Bros. relegated Melee to a side event at the 2019 tournament and back to the 2020 canceled series. In 2021, Super Smash Bros. was missing from the main lineup after EVO was purchased from Sony.

Source: DoubleXP