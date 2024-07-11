Unlike other companies, Nintendo usually does not reveal the identity of the external teams it works with to make certain projects a reality. This was the case with titles such as Princess Peach: Showtime! and the remake of Super Mario RPGamong others. While it is true that this information is shared occasionally, in the case of Nintendo World Championships: NES Editiona data miner has beaten them to it.

Through his Twitter profile, Yakumonoa famous data miner, has revealed that Indieszero is the team behind Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition. For many, this shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, as this studio has collaborated with the Big N on the NES Remix series, Big Brain Academy, and Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training.

Just as fans had expected, this is the right team for this new game. Along with this, Yakumono also states that Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition uses the same emulation software as Switch Online and the NES Miniinstead of the old Wii U software, which might come as a surprise to some.

Now, we just have to wait for the release of Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition next July 18th. In related topics, you can learn more about this release here. Likewise, more NES games are coming to Switch Online.

Author’s Note:

It’s strange that Nintendo doesn’t reveal the studios behind its games. However, after the fact that Bloober Team could be working on Emiusthis makes sense when we look at the general reception from the public.

Via: VGC