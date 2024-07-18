Nintendo has released the launch trailer for Nintendo World Championships: NES Editionavailable from today on Nintendo Switch. As previously anticipated, the game will allow us to retrace the history of the software house with over 150 lightning challenges dedicated to the most beloved franchises of the 90s.

We leave you now with the trailer, below which you can find more details thanks to the press release issued by the company. Enjoy!

NINTENDO CELEBRATES 90’S NOSTALGIA A DIP INTO THE PAST TO THE ORIGINS OF ESPORT EVENTS, WITH THE GREAT RETURN OF NINTENDO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: NES EDITION

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition is available from July 18 exclusively on Nintendo Switch! A series of timed challenges from the great classics of the Nintendo Entertainment System era, inspired by the great success of the competitive video game event that started the eSports phenomenon. In perfect retro style, to celebrate ’90s nostalgia, the Nintendo titles that have made video game history return with a challenge, local and online, that will test the entire world on a weekly basis.

Milan, July 18, 2024 – Nintendo World Championships: NES Editionavailable from today only on Nintendo Switch family of consoles it’s a dive into the 90’s with a retro flavour that tests even the most skilled players with over 150 lightning challenges taken from the great classics of the era Nintendo Entertainment System. Reaching the famous mushroom from Super Mario Bros, saving Pauline from the mighty Donkey Kong, obtaining Link’s iconic sword, will be just some of the tests against time to face, for a concentration of nostalgic competition which will liven up even the hottest of summers.

The 90’s have represented a turning point for popular culture and technology, becoming, at the same time, a decisive moment of affirmation for the video game industry. Among the most decisive actors in this evolutionary path, there is certainly Nintendoa leading company in the field of interactive entertainment that has contributed since the very beginning to consecrate the success of video games. Not only for having given rise to some of the most timeless and famous video game sagas of all time, such as Donkey Kong, Super Mario Bros, Metroid or The Legend of Zelda, Nintendo She is also known for her great contribution to the field of electronic sports, also known as eSport. In particular, in March of 1990to Los Angelesthe first ones took place Nintendo World Championshipsa national video game competition organized by Nintendo of America which tested the players’ skills with short challenges against the clock taken from the great classics of the console NES (Nintendo Entertainment System). The great success of this event has immediately laid the foundations for the affirmation of the uniqueness of Nintendoboth to establish a flourishing growth of the phenomenon of competitive electronic sports, which has now become a global phenomenon worth billions of dollars.

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition is the celebratory video game of the most popular competitive event ever, taken from 13 of the greatest classics that marked the generation NES: Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros. 2 and 3, The Legend of Zelda, Metroid, Donkey Kong, Kid Icarus, Excitebike, Ice Climber, Balloon Fight, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, Super Mario Bros. The Lost Levels, and Kirby’s Adventure. To hone the skills of individual players, the game features a Lightning Challenge mode which will allow you to study the levels also thanks to the help of detailed in-game guides, full of secrets and retro inspiration. The unmissable Local Multiplayer modedesigned for challenges of up to 8 players who can face each other in memorable challenges to the last second. With the subscription Nintendo Switch Onlinefinally, the competition brings together the whole world in one World Tournament which features five weekly challenges and real-time rankings that will determine the fastest and most skilled players in the world! With Nintendo World Championships: NES Editioncomes up Nintendo Switch an unmissable gaming experience suitable for everyone, which will challenge both hardcore gamers and long-time fans, as well as players who want to test themselves with the titles that have made video game history, in a perfect reenactment of the gaming splendor of the 90s.