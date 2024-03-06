Nintendo Italy announces that it Splatoon 3 World Championship 2024 and the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe World Championship 2024which were originally supposed to be played during the Nintendo Live 2024 TOKYOare now scheduled for Saturday 13 April and Sunday 14 Aprilin Japan.

The best players in the world of Splatoon 3 And Mario Kart 8 Deluxe from Europe, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, North America, Australia and New Zealand and South Korea will compete at the Nintendo World Championship 2024. The event will be live streamed worldwide on YouTube and via Nintendo Italia website.

EUROPE'S BEST MARIO KART 8 DELUXE AND SPLATOON 3 PLAYERS WILL COMPETE IN JAPAN IN APRIL

German team KaiZer will compete in the Splatoon 3 World Championship, while French player Thomas will represent Europe in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe World Championship

March 6, 2024 – The best players of Splatoon 3 And Mario Kart 8 Deluxe from around the world will compete in Japan on Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 April, with all the action live streamed in English on YouTube in the early hours of the morning European time. Who will emerge victorious in each match among competitors from Europe, Japan, Hong Kong and Taiwan, North America, Australia and New Zealand and South Korea? Fans can see what routes, maps and modes await players on the Nintendo Italia website.

To represent Europe in Splatoon 3 World Championship will be the KaiZer team, which won the trip to Japan in the two-day final of the Splatoon 3 European Championshipplayed on their home soil in Germany in October 2023. After finishing top of their group on the first day, and defeating the French champions Alliance Rogue in the first semi-final on the second day, KaiZer – with a composed lineup by Captain Isik, Zerr[eZ], the newcomer flyzero and the four-time German champion and previous world championship runner-up WMajin* – put their qualities to the test in the final against the Swiss champions Golden Ratio. After an initial 2-1 defeat in Mollusk Brawl, they won four consecutive Anarchist Games matches to secure a 4-1 aggregate victory. Look at the complete final of the Splatoon 3 European Championship KaiZer vs. Golden Ratio on YouTube to find out how the German team secured their place at the Splatoon 3 World Championship.

On the track, European hopes lie with Frenchman Thomas, who finished ahead of 23 other top drivers in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe European Championship in October 2023. Heading into the final two races of that event, Bowser's Castle and Rainbow Raceway, it looked like the final victory would go to one of ώƒ Mars, Mario or starxlx. But it was Thomas who came through, finishing second in the final two races and topping the standings with 101 points, a full seven points ahead of second-place starxlx. You can retrace the stages of his victory by watching the complete replay of the 8 races of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe European Championship 2023!

The European champions must now prepare for fierce global competition in Japan, and today Nintendo announces the structure of the tournament that awaits them.

The group stage will take place on Saturday 13 April Splatoon 3, in which the six qualified regional champions will compete in Mollusc Melee battles to enter the second day. Sunday 14th will be all about the direct elimination phases, a mix of modes and maps of Anarchist Games, with the races that will be decided by a thrilling Mollusc Mischief tie-break. The teams that come first in their respective groups on the first day will automatically receive access to the semi-final, thus getting closer to the final prize: the trophy Splatoon 3 World Championship.

In Mario Kart 8 Deluxeon Sunday 14 April, the 6 qualified players will compete on 12 different courses between those of the basic game and the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC – Additional Route Pass. Starting from N64 Pista Reale and ending on Wii Pista Arcobaleno, the driver with the highest total score, after the dust has settled, will lift the trophy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe World Championship.

All the action will be live streamed from Japan, with commentary in English, on Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 April in the early hours of the morning, European time. Stay tuned to the Nintendo Italy website for more information.

The world's best Splatoon 3 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe players, including European champions KaiZer and Thomas, will battle in Japan on Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 April, with all the action live-streamed, in English, via YouTube in the early hours of the European morning.

Note:

* As part of BackSquids, defeated by Japan's GG BoyZ in the final of the Splatoon 2 World Championship in June 2018.