Today a new game has arrived Switch, Nintendo World Championships: NES Editionwhich will bring back childhood memories to many users who grew up in the 80’s with the first console from the company that owns Mario launched on the market. This with small challenges that will test the player to overcome their best times, which is similar to the idea of NES Remixbut which perhaps does not go beyond this framework.

To celebrate the fact that it is now available in stores, a trailer has been released that shows us the gameplay in its entirety.

Here is the video:

Here is the description of Nintendo:

Test your speedrunning skills in over 150 challenges. Each challenge relives a memorable moment from one of 13 NES games, including classics like Super Mario Bros. 3, The Legend of Zelda, Donkey Kong, and Metroid. See how fast you can get through the first level of Super Mario Bros. or how quickly you can devour an enemy in Kirby’s Adventure. Hone your skills and see if you have what it takes to be a champion! Jump into World Championship mode and see how your best times stack up against other players of different skill levels. There’s no need to master entire games – anyone can become a Nintendo World Champion if they can beat these byte-sized challenges! Record your best time in the five weekly challenges and see if you can become the fastest player of the week.

Remember that Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition is now available only for Switch.

Via: Nintendo Everything

Author’s note: It may not be a big triple-A release from Nintendo, but it will be the perfect way to wait for the wave of fun things coming in September, starting with Zelda.