Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa addressed the topic in a recent investor meeting, noting that video game development and AI-like technologies “have always been closely related,” but that Nintendo has enough experience that it doesn’t need to.

In the world of video games, everyone seems to chasing after generative artificial intelligence to speed up development processes and save money. All except Nintendo who has his own precise vision on the issue.

Nintendo goes its own way

In the past, AI was mostly associated with CPU-driven characters, while Today the most popular reference is to LLMs (Large Language Model), on which tech companies are investing hundreds of billions of dollars.

A portrait of Shuntaro Furukawa

Furukawa acknowledged that generative AI could be used creatively, but Nintendo has no plans to use it in its first party games. The main reason is the copyright issues it could cause, considering that AIs essentially steal and rework other people’s work, often without consent. Another reason is that Nintendo is experienced enough to make games themselves.

Furukawa: “Generative AI, one of the hot topics in recent years, can be used creatively, but we also recognize that it has copyright issues. Our company has decades of experience developing great video games designed for our customers. While we are open to technological developments, we hope to continue to offer value that is unique and cannot be created through technology alone.”

Nintendo’s vision is very different from that of many other publishers (pretty much all of them). For example, Electronic Arts has fully embraced new technologies, as has Take-Two. Both want to use them to improve the productivity of their studios. Ubisoft has integrated AI into its development tools. Even Microsoft and Sony have not said they are against their use.