Since nintendoswitch went on sale many have agreed with a constant problem, and that is precisely the drift that was presented to the Joy-Con controls within a few days. This has led to a large number of irate users, including million-dollar lawsuits arising from angry parents in the United States.

at the end of 2022, a federal judge ruled in favor of the company in the case ‘Sanchez et. Alabama Nintendo of America. Achieving that the case did not go ahead thanks to the EULA (End User License Agreement) of switches “that does not allow lawsuits” and requires the parties involved to enter legal arbitration, something that arose due to problems with the controls.

The group of parents argued that the children were not obliged to comply with the EULA because of their young age, but in the end it was taken into account that the consoles were bought with adult money, therefore they belong to them no matter how much they are a gift. It is worth commenting that the company was also against a ROMs site a while ago, a trial that they won.

Something that should be emphasized with the Joy-Con is that at least in countries like USA, if they present faults during the warranty year, they can be sent for repair with the attention of customers of its American division. On the other hand, in parts like Latam you can directly change the controls or even the entire console.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: These types of problems should theoretically no longer be present with new shipments of the device, and that’s because the first model with the shortest battery life is practically non-existent. Much less should happen with the OLED model.