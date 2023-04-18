Nintendo has declared victory against a website it clashed with in court over game piracy. The company had taken action against dstorage by requiring the operator of the file-sharing site to remove the unauthorized games it hosted. Since nothing was done about it, a legal action was started.

The Paris Judicial Court had previously endorsed Nintendo in May 2021. However, as a follow-up, the Court of Appeals has ordered dstorage pay €442,750 to Nintendo along with €25,000 in legal fees. dstorage you can appeal, but otherwise the case will be closed.

Nintendo said in a statement: “Nintendo is satisfied with the decision of the Paris Court of Appeals, as it sends a clear message that file-sharing services such as dstorage (1file) are liable under French law if they refuse to remove or block access to unauthorized copies of video games despite prior notice, and may be liable to pay compensation to rights holders whose intellectual property rights have been violated. infringed,” the company wrote in its statement.

The finding of liability against dstorage by the Court is significant not only for Nintendo, but for the entire video game industry. It will prevent file exchanges, such as 1Ficherstate that a prior court decision is required before pirated content is removed, and furthermore the Court’s decision confirms what rights holders must do when claiming that reported content infringes copyright or trademark rights.

Via: Nintendo Everything