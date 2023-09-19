Nintendo is set to update F-Zero 99 with more courses and modes in the near future.

First up, Nintendo’s Japanese web page for the game states that two sets of courses will be added. The first will be in late September and taken from the Queen League; the second will be mid-October and from the King League.

At present, the courses in the game are mainly taken from the Knight League, so expect some trickier races in the near future.



Secondly – and perhaps more interestingly – dataminers have found references to two unreleased modes that could potentially be added in the future.

Dataminer OatmealDome discovered references to Arcade Mode and Survival Mode in the game’s files. Their tweet has since been deleted, but was reported by NintendoLife.

The former will feature a timer and time gates to race through, with players presumably dropping out if they’re left behind out of time.

No further details are given on Survival Mode, although it seems self-explanatory: the last player racing will win. This would certainly emphasize the battle royale aspect of the game.

Another dataminer, LuigiBlood, has found unused files in the game that may pertain to new tracks taken from the Satellaview exclusive BS F-Zero Grand Prix. This game was broadcast to Nintendo’s satellite-powered SNES add-on and included an Ace League of even more difficult tracks.

LuigiBlood noted the datamined references are just placeholders for Mute City 1, but perhaps these long lost tracks could return. Again, the dataminer’s tweet has been deleted.

F-Zero 99 was announced at last week’s Nintendo Direct – it’s a fun distraction while we wait for a fully-fledged game that feels like a battle royale in a pinball machine.

And if you’re after some tips, that Japanese Nintendo page explains how to perform a rocket start.