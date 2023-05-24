It seems that Nintendo already wants to leave its next-generation consoles far behind, proof of this is that the digital stores of Wii U and 3DS They have been closed recently, which itself caused several games to be lost. And if all this does not make it clear that he wants to leave them completely abandoned, it was also announced that the repairs to one of them will be suspended.

In Japan it has been confirmed that Wii U It will stop receiving technical support in the next few months, there is no definite date because this will happen until the stock of spare parts is exhausted. Therefore, those who need to repair the console must go in these weeks, otherwise they must seek to make arrangements by their own hand.

This shows that the importance of the device is declining, since online services still need to be unsubscribed definitively, this with games like Splatoon, Super Smash Bros. for Wii U And till Mario Kart 8 in its standard version. To that is added, the possibility of acquiring games that have already been previously acquired by fans.

The same case happens with the family 3DSin which some important functions will stop happening with games like Mario Kart 7, Animal Crossing: New Leaf, Super Smash Bros. for Wii U, among others. And so a large catalog of games will be lost, unless Nintendo has a plan to make adaptations to the successful switches.

Via: Nintendo Perfectly

Editor’s note: It is important to understand that Wii U was ultimately a setback for the company, so they no longer want to spend on it. Of course, there are games that have remained exclusive, and apparently, there will be no other way to play them.